Goodwill opening new store near the Strip

Goodwill of Southern Nevada will hold a grand opening for its 17th store located south of the Strip, with the promise of gifts for the first 100 customers.

The 17th Goodwill store will open on Las Vegas Boulevard and will feature a "Welcome to Fabulous Goodwill Las Vegas" sign. (Goodwill of Southern Nevada)

Goodwill of Southern Nevada will be opening another retail store on Friday, and offering gifts to the first 100 customers.

The store is located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Blvd., south of the 215 Beltway. The nonprofit said having a store near the Strip is a huge step for the organization.

“Establishing our 17th Goodwill retail store and donation center on one of America’s most iconic thoroughfares represents an important milestone for our social enterprise,” Rick Neal, president and CEO of Goodwill, said in a statement.

Goodwill said in a news release that it will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. with doors opening to shoppers at 9 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a $5 Goodwill gift card and a Las Vegas-themed reusable bag.

Shoppers will also find a slightly-altered replica of the famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign inside the store. To honor its proximity to the Strip, Goodwill created its own version that reads “Welcome to Fabulous Goodwill Las Vegas.”

The estimated 22,000-square-foot store will have 40 employees and accept donations of items such as clothing, housewares and electronics.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m on Sundays.

