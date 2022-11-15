54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Business

Goodwill opening new store near the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2022 - 10:19 am
 
The 17th Goodwill store will open on Las Vegas Boulevard and will feature a "Welcome to Fabulou ...
The 17th Goodwill store will open on Las Vegas Boulevard and will feature a "Welcome to Fabulous Goodwill Las Vegas" sign. (Goodwill of Southern Nevada)

Goodwill of Southern Nevada will be opening another retail store on Friday, and offering gifts to the first 100 customers.

The store is located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Blvd., south of the 215 Beltway. The nonprofit said having a store near the Strip is a huge step for the organization.

“Establishing our 17th Goodwill retail store and donation center on one of America’s most iconic thoroughfares represents an important milestone for our social enterprise,” Rick Neal, president and CEO of Goodwill, said in a statement.

Goodwill said in a news release that it will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. with doors opening to shoppers at 9 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a $5 Goodwill gift card and a Las Vegas-themed reusable bag.

Shoppers will also find a slightly-altered replica of the famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign inside the store. To honor its proximity to the Strip, Goodwill created its own version that reads “Welcome to Fabulous Goodwill Las Vegas.”

The estimated 22,000-square-foot store will have 40 employees and accept donations of items such as clothing, housewares and electronics.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m on Sundays.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mark Davis remains firmly in Josh McDaniels’ corner
Mark Davis remains firmly in Josh McDaniels’ corner
2
Hidden records expose federal shooting in desert, flawed investigation
Hidden records expose federal shooting in desert, flawed investigation
3
Sources: Raiders’ frustration grows over Waller’s absence
Sources: Raiders’ frustration grows over Waller’s absence
4
Wynn unveils $1M F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race package
Wynn unveils $1M F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race package
5
Lombardo pledges to be education governor
Lombardo pledges to be education governor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An artist rendering of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix with the Wynn in the background. (W ...
Wynn unveils $1M F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race package
By / RJ

The 2023 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is already being hailed as the most expensive on next year’s schedule, and a new race and hotel package is taking that distinction to new heights.