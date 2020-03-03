Google, Adobe, Facebook cancel upcoming conferences amid coronavirus fears

Software company Adobe said it will not be hosting its upcoming Adobe Summit at The Venetian this month citing the spread of coronavirus.

The annual summit, taking place March 29 through April 2, was expected to bring about 22,000 guests to the Las Vegas Strip, but it will now be held online.

Adobe Executive Vice President and General Manager of Digital Experience Avril Chakravarthy said in a statement the company is “disappointed” to not have a live event but is exited to still host the event as a digital experience.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been closely monitoring and evaluating the situation around COVID-19 to ensure we are taking the necessary measures to protect the health and wellbeing of Adobe Summit attendees,” Chakravarthy said. “As a result, we have made the difficult but important decision to make Adobe Summit 2020 an online event this year and cancel the live event in Las Vegas.”

Adobe joins a list of other tech firms like Google and Facebook that have opted to change or cancel their upcoming conferences in the U.S. over concerns around coronavirus.

