Google building $600M data center in Henderson

Henderson is slated to be home to a new Google data center in December 2020.

Design LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Google, received $25.2 million in tax abatements from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development Thursday. The subsidiary plans to build and own the facility, while Google would handle operations and hiring.

The data center would support Google services in North America such as YouTube, Google Calendar, Gmail and more, as well as cloud computing services.

Design projects that it would bring in more than $94.3 million in new tax revenue to Nevada over the next 20 years, and hire 50 employees within the next five years. The company expects the project will invest at least $600 million over the next 10 years.

“We’re really pleased to have a company the stature of Google. It would be hard to find someone who doesn’t know what Google is,” Gov. Brian Sandoval said Thursday. “It will be a force multiplier in the sense that it will attract other companies.”

The final decision on the project is still pending, and there is no specific buildout plan or project timeline yet.

Sandoval called these abatements “another landmark win” for Nevada and its efforts to expand its data center presence. The state began offering data center-specific tax incentives in 2015, and houses other data centers owned by Switch, Apple and Rackspace.

Attorney Jonathan Stock, an outside counsel who represented Design’s request during Thursday’s meeting, said Nevada’s incentives made it a competitive contender for this project.

“The leadership of GOED and the governor in pursuing data centers here in this state have made Nevada a key choice for this project that we are excited about and we are interested in pursuing,” Stock said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

