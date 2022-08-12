Google Fiber plans to expand into Nevada, 4 other states

Google Fiber will expand to Nevada as well as Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska and Mesa, Arizona, CEO Dinni Jain said in a blog post this week.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

The Las Vegas skyline is seen early Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Google Fiber plans to expand into Nevada and four other states.

The news came in a Wednesday announcement from Google Fiber CEO Dinni Jain. The company is pursuing the expansion after it spent the last five years focusing on building its network in 19 cities, Jain wrote in a blog post.

“As communities across the country look to expand access to gigabit internet, I’m happy to say that we’re ready to grow alongside them,” he wrote. “Our team has spent many months traveling across the country, having conversations with cities looking for the best way to get better internet to their residents and business owners as quickly as possible.”

Google Fiber will expand to Nevada as well as Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska and Mesa, Arizona.

“These states will be the main focus for our growth for the next several years, along with continued expansion in our current metro areas,” Jain said in the blog post.

Mesa was the only city cited in the blog post, and the company has offered no specifics on cities in the other three states.

“We are having conversations with several communities in Nevada about the possibility of bringing a high speed fiber network to their residents,” company spokeswoman Angie Welling wrote in an email to the Review-Journal. “While we don’t have anything more specific to share while these conversations continue, we’ll share more as we finalize agreements with the relevant parties,”

Google Fiber, based in Mountain View, California, offers high speed internet by connecting homes and businesses through fiber optic lines installed in cities.

Internet speed provided by Google Fiber is one to two gigabits per second.

Earlier this year Google Fiber announced its first expansion in five years to West Des Moines, Iowa, in March. Jain told Reuters the company is ready to “add a little bit more build velocity” to its operations.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com or on Twitter @seanhemmers34