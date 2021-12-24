Google, GM latest to pull out of CES

Google, General Motors, Waymo, Lenovo Group and AT&T have joined the ranks of major technology companies that are being cautious about COVID-19’s omicron variant.

Individuals fill the Sands Expo before CES 2020 floor open on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

More major technology companies are backing out of appearances at next month’s CES.

Multiple sources reported Thursday that Google, General Motors, Waymo, Lenovo Group and AT&T have joined the list of companies that aren’t planning to bring large contingents to the show because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, T-Mobile, Amazon, Twitter, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) and others announced plans to scale back or outright cancel their planned in-person attendance at the annual consumer electronics trade show put on by the Consumer Technology Association and usually is one of the city’s largest conventions.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

