Google holds ceremonial groundbreaking for Henderson data center
Google held a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday for its Henderson data center, a project that’s been under construction for months.
Google held a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday for its Henderson data center, a project that’s been under construction for months and is backed by more than $25 million in state tax incentives.
The internet-search giant was joined by politicians and others to celebrate the $600 million venture on Warm Springs Road west of Boulder Highway.
The facility is expected to open next year.
Google acquired the 64-acre site in January 2018 for $19 million and drew up plans for a data center project that would span more than 750,000 square feet, records show.
But the deal was shrouded in secrecy. By last fall, the developer’s identity was still hidden behind an obscure Delaware-registered entity. The entity’s paper trail did not show which company was behind it, and at the time, a Henderson spokeswoman did not name the developer, citing “confidentiality reasons” and saying the city had signed a nondisclosure agreement.
However, rumors swirled that Google was behind the project.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.