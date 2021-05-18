Google launching geothermal project in Nevada

Google’s new initiative will add carbon-free energy to the electric grid that serves Google’s data centers and infrastructure throughout Nevada.

This July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP file)

Google is expanding its clean power commitment in Nevada, launching a “first-of-its-kind, next-generation” geothermal project, the company announced Tuesday.

The new initiative will add carbon-free energy to the electric grid that serves Google’s data centers and infrastructure throughout Nevada, including the company’s Cloud region in Las Vegas.

In a nutshell, geothermal energy works by drilling deep into the earth to access the heat energy and using water to heat it up. When the water turns into steam, it’s captured through a turbine that generates electricity.

Google said it is partnering up with clean-energy startup Fervo to develop the next-generation geothermal power project.

Fervo will add “firm” geothermal energy to Nevada’s electric grid system in 2022, Google said. Last year, the tech giant laid out an ambitious plan to operate on 24-7, carbon-free energy in all of its data centers and campuses worldwide by 2030. Google said it will become the first major corporation to invest in the next level of geothermal energy.

As part of its agreement, Google said it is partnering will develop artificial intelligence and machine learning that aims to boost productivity of the next generation of geothermal power and make it more effective at responding to demand. Google said the new form of resource will reduce the company’s reliance on fossil fuels.

“Although this project is still in the early stages, it shows promise,” Michael Terrell, Google’s director of energy, wrote in a Tuesday blog post detailing the plan.

Geothermal energy has largely been seen as an untapped potential in the renewable energy space: Unlike solar and wind farms, which are dependent on the sun and wind, geothermal energy can be harnessed 24-7, 365 days. That’s why it’s referred to as an “always on” form of renewable, carbon-free resource.

In 2019, the U.S. Department of Energy released a 218-page report that found that if technology and methodology improves, geothermal electric power could increase more than 26-fold from today, reaching 60 gigawatts of installed capacity by 2050.

Google said it will use fiber-optic cables inside the wells so Fervo can gather real-time data on flow, temperature and performance of the geothermal resource. The data will allow Fervo to identify precisely where the best resources exist. And with the AI and machine learning development, the two companies hope to increase productivity.

“Not only does this Fervo project bring our data centers in Nevada closer to round-the-clock clean energy, but it also acts as a proof-of-concept to show how firm clean energy sources such as next-generation geothermal could eventually help replace carbon-emitting power sources around the world,” Terrell said in the announcement.

