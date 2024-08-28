98°F
Google to invest $400M in Nevada data centers

Aerial view of the Google Data Center in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2024 - 12:20 pm
 

Google says it plans to invest more than $400 million in Nevada this year to support its cloud and data center infrastructure in the state.

The tech giant said the new spending won’t go towards new construction but “advancing and meeting the growing demand” for Google Cloud, artificial intelligence innovations and other digital products and services such as Google Search, Google Maps and Google Workspace.

“Our long-term presence in Nevada reflects our dedication to innovation and economic growth,” said Joe Kava, vice president, global data centers for Google, in a statement. “By investing in our technical infrastructure and supporting local organizations, we’re not only enhancing our ability to meet growing demand for Google Cloud and AI, but also contributing to the state’s vitality.”

Google has one data center in Clark County located on 64 acres on Warm Springs Road west of Boulder Highway in Henderson. The $600 million center opened in 2020 and was backed by more than $25 million in state tax incentives. It was expected to employ at least 50 people who would earn an estimated average salary of $65,000 per year.

Google also completed a $600 million data center in Storey County in 2020, which became fully operational in early 2021, at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

Google’s total investment in the Silver State has topped more than $2.2 billion since the 2019 groundbreaking of the Henderson data center, the company said.

“Google’s continued investment is paramount to the tech hub that continues to grow across the state,” Gov. Joe Lombardo said in a statement. “Nevada has established itself as a premier destination for technology investment, and this investment further strengthens the sentiment that we are becoming a tech capital of the West.”

During an event held at the University of Nevada, Reno on Tuesday, Google also announced a $500,000 contribution to the National Forest Foundation to enhance the resilience of the Truckee River watershed and reduce wildfire risk in the Tahoe National Forest.

