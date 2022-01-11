Got an extra $5M? Here’s your chance to really blow out your Vegas wedding

Soon-to-be brides and grooms with a few (million) extra dollars in their budget can now opt for an ultra-lavish wedding weekend with the new $5 million package from the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas.

A $5-million wedding package at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas offers a four-day, three-night luxury wedding experience that includes private use of the hotel, celebrity wedding planners and chefs, private flights and more. (Photo courtesy of the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas)

The luxury hotel brand created a grand wedding package in anticipation of Las Vegas’ 5 millionth wedding, it said in a Monday news release. It’s perfect for the couple wanting the ultimate party, without too much planning responsibility.

The bundle packs a punch. For the price, the three-night wedding weekend buys out the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas and curates the celebration for up to 300 guests by celebrity wedding planner Andrea Eppolito.

The festivities begin with a private, round-trip charter jet to Las Vegas for the couple and their bridal party, according to the package’s description. From there, the wedding can be curated to the couple’s taste. A sample itinerary includes a welcome reception on the 23rd floor’s sky lobby on day one, a pool party day and private spa use on day two, the wedding ceremony, reception and after party with views of the Strip on day three and a farewell brunch the next morning at one of the resort’s restaurants, cooked by a celebrity chef.

The happy couple is guaranteed use of the presidential suites and can shop dozens of luxury brands for a weekend wardrobe shopping spree at The Shops at Crystals, according to the package. Wedding bands from high-end jewelers at the shop, including Harry Winston, Tiffany & Co. and Cartier, are also included, according to the hotel.

The perks don’t end when the rice is tossed. The package includes a seven-night honeymoon to any other Waldorf Astoria in the world for the couple, via first-class flights. Some of the Waldorf’s other locations include New York, Los Cabos, Maldives and Rome.

And when the first year of marriage passes, the couple can celebrate once more with an anniversary celebration where it all started, at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas.

Couples interested can contact the hotel via email at LASWD_RES@waldorfastoria.com.

