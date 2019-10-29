Gov. Sisolak selects Michael Brown to head GOED

Brown succeeds GOED Interim Executive Director Kristopher Sanchez, who held the role since March.

From left, Catherine Raw and Michael Brown, Barrick Gold Corp.

Newly appointed GOED Executive Director Michael Brown

Former Barrick Gold USA president Michael Brown has been appointed to lead the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, following an announcement Monday by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

He succeeds GOED Interim Executive Director Kristopher Sanchez, who held the role since March.

Brown most recently served as director of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, where he has had administrative oversight of 12 state agencies such as the athletic commission, transportation authority, financial institutions and labor commission.

He did not immediately return a request for comment.

“Michael has done a tremendous job as director of business and industry, and I am confident he will lead GOED with the same strong leadership and business acumen that had made him a key member of my Cabinet,” Sisolak said in a statement.

Before joining Sisolak’s administration, Brown oversaw 4,500 employees at mines and projects in Nevada and six other states while serving as president of the U.S. arm of gold mining firm Barrick Gold Corp.

The Henderson resident also served eight years in President Ronald Reagan’s administration as special assistant to the director of the U.S. Mint at the U.S. Treasury Department.

He received his associate’s degree from Lorain County Community College, then received his bachelor’s from Ohio State University and master’s in business administration from George Washington University.

Brown was one of three candidates selected as finalists for the executive director position during a GOED board meeting last week with Sisolak.

The search subcommittee began its search shortly after it appointed Sanchez as interim director when former executive director Paul Anderson stepped down.

