Gov. Sisolak to announce new child care funding

By Sean Hemmersmeier Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2022 - 9:49 am
 
Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during an emergency press conference regarding the Supreme Court ...
Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during an emergency press conference regarding the Supreme Court decision made this morning on Roe V. Wade at the Culinary Academy on Friday, June 24, 2022, in North Las Vegas. Briana Escamilla with Planned Parenthood, right, hosts the sponsored event. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and other officials are gathering Thursday morning in North Las Vegas to announce new funding from the American Rescue Plan for expanding child care services.

In total, the Nevada Interim Finance Committee set aside $50 million for child care, and this funding will focus on expanding access and making this type of care more affordable, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The governor and Karissa Loper Machado, a manager for the child care and development program with the Department of Health and Human Services, will detail the plan during a morning press conference at the College of Southern Nevada.

In a statement last month, Sisolak touted such recent funding announcements as a win for Nevada’s families and workforce. “By supporting our families through these programs, we’re supporting Nevada’s workforce and our economy,” he said in that release.

