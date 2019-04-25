Grand Sierra Resort in Reno staying with NV Energy

Grand Sierra Resort (Courtesy)

NV Energy will continue to serve Grand Sierra Resort, according to filings with the Nevada Public Utilities Commission.

On Monday, the Reno resort withdrew its filing asking for permission to use an alternative energy provider.

Andrew Diss, the vice president of government affairs for the Grand Sierra Resort, said through email the company was concerned about transmission capacity in Northern Nevada.

Grand Sierra had originally filed for permission to leave in December. A January statement from the resort said it was looking for a provider that would allow it to use more renewable energy.

As for the SLS — Grand Sierra’s sister resort in Las Vegas — Diss said there are no transmission concerns, and it will continue to seek approval to leave NV Energy.

Six companies have officially exited the utility, starting with Barrick Goldstrike Mines Inc. in 2005. Leaving NV Energy often comes with an impact fee — a sum of money that the Public Utilities Commission and NV Energy seek because they claim companies that exit the utility place increased costs on remaining customers.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.