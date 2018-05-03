Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors moves to S. Rainbow

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors moved to its new headquarters in the southwest valley.

This month, the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors will move into its new headquarters building in the southwest part of Las Vegas. (Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors)

The real estate trade group opened the two-story, 40,000-square-foot building at 6360 S. Rainbow Blvd., between Sunset and Post roads, to members on April 24, GLVAR President Chris Bishop said Wednesday.

Bishop, a branch manager with Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, said the GLVAR’s 32 employees have all moved in and that it would have a grand opening party probably in July.

The GLVAR, which boasts more than 14,000 members, moved from its 1980s-era headquarters east of the Strip at 1750 E. Sahara Ave.

It sold that property last August for $2.75 million to Laborers’ International Union of North America-Local 872, but stayed there under a lease with the union.

