Greenberg Traurig law firm moves to Two Summerlin

Greenberg Traurig announced this week that it set up shop on the top floor of the six-story, suburban Las Vegas building known as Two Summerlin.

Law firm Greenberg Traurig has moved to a six-story office building known as Two Summerlin, seen here in a rendering, located near Red Rock Resort. (Howard Hughes Corp.)

A corporate law firm has moved to a new office building near Red Rock Resort in Summerlin.

The building is located at 10845 Griffith Peak Drive, just east of Red Rock Resort, and owned by Dallas-based Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin community.

Greenberg Traurig occupies about 16,000 square feet.

The law firm was the first tenant to sign a lease in the $49 million building. It moved there from the Hughes Center office park east of the Strip.

The firm has more than 2,000 lawyers in 38 offices worldwide. Its practice areas include gaming, banking, real estate and intellectual property.

