Grocer opens new Downtown Summerlin store

Guests for the relocated store waited in line to be one of the first shoppers.

People line up outside of Summerlin Whole Foods during the grand opening of the store on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Downtown Summerlin Whole Foods celebrated its grand opening on Thursday.

The health food store opened its newest Las Vegas Valley location at 2475 S. Town Center Drive at 8 a.m., the company announced on its website. This is the fourth Whole Foods storefront in the Las Vegas area.

This storefront is a relocation of the Whole Foods on Charleston Boulevard near Fort Apache Road.

As part of the grand opening, the first 300 shoppers received a tote bag and Secret Saver coupons with offers up to $100.

The Whole Foods will act as an anchor for the retail center in Downtown Summerlin, which includes a Starbucks.

Going forward, regular store hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

