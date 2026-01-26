Grocery chain in ‘early stages of planning’ for new store in North Las Vegas

Boring Co. Vegas Loop’s next station to open at this Strip resort

Land owned by supermarket chain Smith's is seen at the southwest corner of Revere Street and Tule Springs Parkway on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Smith’s Food & Drug bought a plot in North Las Vegas in spring 2024, raising the prospect of a new supermarket in a growing part of the valley.

But construction of the store hasn’t started yet, and there’s been no indication of when it would open.

Smith’s spokeswoman Tina Murray told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in early December that the grocery chain was “still in the early stages of planning” for a new store in North Las Vegas.

“We don’t have concrete dates for construction or details of the store layout at this point in time,” she added.

Traffic and drainage studies were submitted for the site, but no project plans have been filed, according to city officials.

Smith’s acquired the roughly 11-acre spread at the southwest corner of Revere Street and Tule Springs Parkway, just north of the 215 Beltway, for about $14.8 million, property records show.

The sale was recorded in May 2024.

Smith’s, owned by grocery giant The Kroger Co., is one of the biggest supermarket chains in Southern Nevada. It has 47 stores statewide, most of which are in the Las Vegas Valley, according to its website.

It held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday for a new location in Henderson. It announced that the $23 million store, at 560 N. Stephanie St., measures 129,790 square feet.

Meanwhile, construction is underway in North Las Vegas for a new store for a rival grocery chain.

Phoenix real estate firm Vestar recently broke ground on a stand-alone Albertsons near the northeast corner of Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, across from a Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles location.

Kean Thomas, vice president of finance and development for Vestar, has said that plans call for Albertsons to take occupancy in the first quarter of 2027, although the supermarket chain will determine the store’s opening date.

Construction crews broke ground in the first week of December, according to Thomas, who said that the building will span about 62,000 square feet and that the total project cost is more than $20 million.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.