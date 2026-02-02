Grocery chain opening new store in once-foreclosed Las Vegas shopping center

A local supermarket chain plans to open another store, in a plaza that’s now being named for the grocer.

A local supermarket chain plans to open a new store in an eastern Las Vegas Valley shopping center.

Mariana’s Supermarkets has leased around 40,000 square feet in a retail plaza that is being renamed Mariana’s Marketplace, Philip Proetto, a principal with landlord Aspen Real Estate, confirmed Friday.

Long known as Renaissance III, the plaza spans more than 20 acres on Flamingo Road at Pecos Road. Aspen purchased the retail center out of foreclosure in 2024 and set out to upgrade it.

“New Anchor. New Name. Welcome Mariana’s Marketplace!” declares a listing on commercial real estate site LoopNet.

Last fall, the Clark County Building Department issued a permit valued at about $2.2 million for interior work for the new tenant, records indicate.

Mariana’s, a Hispanic grocery chain with six stores in the Las Vegas Valley, has a banner declaring “Coming Soon” fastened to a fence at the plaza.

Proetto confirmed that the supermarket is taking space that was last occupied more than a decade ago, by Food 4 Less. He also said that Mariana’s plans to open in the second quarter of this year.

A representative for Mariana’s could not be reached for comment.

Renaissance III went into foreclosure in early 2018, and Aspen acquired the plaza in mid-2024 for $24.7 million, property records show.

When Aspen announced the purchase, its news release said the shopping center was 60 percent vacant. The New Jersey-based firm also said that it allocated $7 million for renovations and tenant improvements and that it planned to rebrand the complex.

Proetto said Friday that the plaza’s old name “brings back memories of a dilapidated place” and that upgrades are underway.

“It’s time for a name change,” he said.

