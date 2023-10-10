79°F
Business

Grocery chain set to expand in Downtown Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2023 - 8:28 am
 
Whole Foods Market store in Sacramento, Calif. (Whole Foods Market)
Whole Foods Market store in Sacramento, Calif. (Whole Foods Market)

The developer of Downtown Summerlin announced the outdoor retail and entertainment center is set to expand with a new 7.4-acre retail center that will be anchored by a Whole Foods Market.

Howard Hughes Holdings said it has started construction on the retail center and enough work should be done on the project by the third quarter of 2024 for tenants to start building out their spaces.

The retail center will serve as a “catalyst” for expansion of Downtown Summerlin, Howard Hughes Holdings said in a news release. It’s unclear if more real estate development is planned for Downtown Summerlin’s expansion as Howard Hughes Holdings didn’t immediately respond to questions.

“This announcement marks the launch in one of Howard Hughes’ fastest-growing downtowns across the country,” the news release stated. “Downtown Summerlin has entered a new chapter of dynamic growth, with additional office, inline retail, and multifamily housing options planned for the new retail center to be anchored by Whole Foods Market.”

The release also didn’t give an exact location of the new retail center but did say it was near the Tanager apartment complex, which is near the intersection of West Sahara Avenue and South Town Center Drive.

While a Whole Foods is being added at the center, this doesn’t mean the market is getting an additional store. The store will be a relocation of the Fort Apache Whole Foods at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and South Rampart Boulevard, the grocery chain said in an emailed statement.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

