Grocery shopping just got a little cheaper for Amazon Prime members

Grocery shopping will be a little cheaper for Amazon Prime members in Las Vegas.

The e-commerce giant announced Tuesday it has ditched the $14.99 monthly subscription fee for its grocery delivery service, giving Prime members unlimited delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market with options for one- and two-hour delivery windows.

Amazon Vice President of Grocery Delivery Stephenie Landry said in a statement the decision was designed to offer more convenience to its Prime members.

“Grocery delivery is one of the fastest growing businesses at Amazon, and we think this will be one of the most-loved Prime benefits,” Landry said.

Amazon Fresh is an add-on service for Prime members, who pay about $119 a year. Members can also shop at their local Whole Foods store through Amazon’s website or mobile app, according to Amazon.

While the membership fee no longer applies, customers can still expect to pay a delivery fee that depends on a customer’s cart total and delivery method.

Prime member orders over $35 before tax receive two-hour delivery for free and one-hour delivery for a fee.

Currently, the grocery delivery service is available in more than 2,000 cities and towns.

