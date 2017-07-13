Gymboree closing 350 stores, including 3 in Southern Nevada

Children’s clothing seller Gymboree Corp. is closing 350 stores as its works to restructure in bankruptcy.

SAN FRANCISCO — Children’s clothing seller Gymboree Corp. is closing 350 stores as its works to restructure in bankruptcy.

The San Francisco-based company said Tuesday that it’s mostly closing Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores. It also operates Janie and Jack stores. The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.

Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June. Traditional retailers have been struggling to deal with strong competition from online companies and slowing mall traffic.

According to Gymboree’s bankrupty fiing, Southern Nevada stores affected include:

— Gymboree, Meadows Mall 4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas.

— Gymboree Town Square, Las Vegas 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas.

— Gymboree Outlet Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, 32100 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Primm.

The number of employees affected was not available.

Closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin next Tuesday.

The Review-Journal contributed to this report.