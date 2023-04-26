63°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

H Mart shares details on first Nevada grocery store

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2023 - 3:52 pm
 
Updated April 26, 2023 - 4:00 pm
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)

Popular Korean grocery store H Mart said Wednesday that it expects to open its first Nevada location in 2024.

Construction on the new store, located at 2620 S. Decatur Blvd., will take about a year, according to an emailed statement from H Mart.

Brian Kwon, president of H Mart, said in a news release that the opening of its Las Vegas store will be the “newest food lover destination.”

“H Mart will become a place to experience the best of what communities have to offer, providing a convenient ‘One-Stop Shopping’ place for diverse cultures and to the neighborhood, where different ethnicities of friends and neighbors can come, gather and enjoy,” Kwon said. “Our main priority is always to serve and satisfy the needs of the surrounding communities.”

The 54,552-square-foot store is also expected to create up to 100 jobs.

The opening of the store will add another Korean grocery store to the valley — competing with Greenland Supermarket, which opened in 2009, near the northeast corner of Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

H Mart said it did “not have any information on other proposed locations in the area at this time.”

The grocer will join several tenants at the Sahara Pavilion South shopping center such as Xplozone Trampoline Park, Avalon Institute and Chase as well as Einstein Bros. Bagels, Starbucks and Chipotle.

The company started in 1982 in New York City, and it has more than 77 stores across 14 states.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
2
Hail a ride to California: LV-to-LA chauffeur service launches
Hail a ride to California: LV-to-LA chauffeur service launches
3
Colorado River users, beware: Arizona dam releasing lots of water
Colorado River users, beware: Arizona dam releasing lots of water
4
Las Vegas taco truck brawl captured on video, 1 arrested
Las Vegas taco truck brawl captured on video, 1 arrested
5
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Popular Korean grocery chain set to open in Las Vegas
Popular Korean grocery chain set to open in Las Vegas
Sprouts reveals opening date for North Las Vegas store
Sprouts reveals opening date for North Las Vegas store
Strip retail center cleared, leaving ‘prime’ spot for development
Strip retail center cleared, leaving ‘prime’ spot for development
Familiar Strip buildings demolished to make way for retail complex
Familiar Strip buildings demolished to make way for retail complex
UnCommons development lands another office tenant
UnCommons development lands another office tenant
DHL Express moves into new warehouse in southwest valley
DHL Express moves into new warehouse in southwest valley