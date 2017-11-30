Habitat for Humanity opens 3rd store in Las Vegas

The local Habitat for Humanity has opened its third home improvement store in the Las Vegas area.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore employee Erwin Duvauchelle moves sold flat-screen TV and a nightstand to a loading dock on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center that sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The nonprofit, known for building houses for low-income families, has leased 12,000 square feet at the Boulevard Mall.

The ReStore, as it’s called, sells armoires, couches and other furniture. Proceeds help pay for house building around Clark County, according to a statement Monday.

More often seen in strip malls, the Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas store opened at the Boulevard Mall to attract more families and UNLV students as customers, executive director Doug Coombs said.

The store has eight full- and part-time employees and eight more seasonal ones, Coombs said. He plans to open two more stores in the next five years to serve the rest of the valley.

No other tenant sells buiding goods at the mall, Boulevard general manager Timo Kuusela said. The ReStore complements the Goodwill at Boulevard and brings in a different type of shopper.

“We have such tremendous respect for what they do for people,” Kuusela said.

The store will hold a grand opening Friday giving customers 25 percent off total purchases.

Caesars gave the store 1,300 rooms of furniture from renovated guest rooms at Harrah’s and Bally’s.

Money spent at the Habitat store will go toward the nonprofit’s latest project, about 20 houses in the Pittman area of Henderson.

The project, part of a series of efforts to revitalize a Henderson neighborhood with high poverty and crime rates, is the largest build at one time for Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas.

The nonprofit will finish six homes by summer 2018.

The other Habitat stores are located near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Arville Street and near the intersection of Flamingo and Pecos roads.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.