Hakkasan completes acquisition of Enlightened Hospitality Group

Hakkasan Ltd., which operates the 64,000-square-foot Hakkasan Las Vegas at the MGM Grand, has taken majority ownership of Enlightened Hospitality Group, the hospitality company said Monday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Based in San Diego, Enlightened Hospitality Group operates Searsucker and Herringbone restaurants in California and Texas.

“This is an exciting time for everyone involved and our first priority will be to expand upon the success of (Enlightened’s) current venues by introducing the existing brand into additional markets both domestically and internationally,” said Nick McCabe, COO of Hakkasan in a statement.

The deal includes EHGRP’s Herringbone at the Mondrian opening this month in West Hollywood, Calif., EHGRP is a partnership between James Brennan and celebrity chef Brian Malarkey.

