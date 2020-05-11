Happy Mother’s Day in Henderson as some businesses reopen

Copper Cat Books, owned by Henderson residents Wendy and Anthony Marcisofsky, delivered books to be picked up at curbsides — and got enough income to pay off May’s rent in the process.

Wendy Marcisofsky, co-owner of Copper Cat Books, shows a book, "Bruno, the Standing Cat," in her book store in Henderson, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Copper Cat Books, which reopened on Saturday, is offering 50 percent off everything except special orders through this week to thank the customers. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Cosmetologist Mariana Mullins, right, provides their deluxe pedicure menu to Julie Dillon of Henderson at Green Turtle Salon and Spa, which reopened on Saturday, in Henderson, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Denise Gustafson, co-owner of Green Turtle Salon and Spa poses for a photo in her shop in Henderson, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Cosmetologist Mariana Mullins provides their deluxe pedicure menu to Julie Dillon of Henderson at Green Turtle Salon and Spa, which reopened on Saturday, in Henderson, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Rachel Alexander said the best Mother’s Day gift she could receive this year was a shift at work. On Sunday, one day after Green Turtle Salon and Spa in Henderson reopened, the 37-year-old mother of three got her wish.

“We were packed Saturday,” she said. “I’m so happy to be back to work.”

The salon was booked solid with appointments for regulars and newcomers. After nearly two months of nonessential business closures, some customers are “desperate for haircuts,” according to owner Denise Gustafson, 47.

Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered that salons lock their doors in a sweeping closure of all nonessential businesses beginning March 20. On May 7 he announced strict policies for the impending reopening of retail stores, salons and a number of other businesses.

Gustafson said clients wait in their car and she brings them bottles of water. The business strongly encourages clients to wear masks in the store, and although it’s required for employees, Alexander said it has been a difficult adjustment.

“It makes me feel claustrophobic. I get a little anxiety,” she said. “Clients have been patient while I step outside to get some fresh air.”

Great Clips on North Green Valley Parkway is another of the few Henderson hair salons typically open on Sunday, and some men were willing to bear any necessary wait times to have their shaggy bangs shorn.

Kevin Johnson, a 64-year-old Green Valley resident, said he was fine with the temperature checks at the door and standing on designated social distancing markers in the outdoor waiting area if it meant he could lose over 3 inches of growth.

“You’ve got to do what you got to do. Everybody needs a haircut,” he said.

Within 10 minutes of entering the store, Johnson had a cleanly buzzed head.

Among those waiting with Johnson, many had reserved their spot online and were left in the shady outdoor waiting area for five to 20 minutes before employees in masks came out to take their temperature and allow them in.

The men joked that Sunday mornings were for golf, not haircuts, but none had trimmed his hair since barbershops closed.

Meanwhile, New Style Nail Spa in the Green Valley area had a busy signal all morning for those calling to make appointments. The spa reopened Saturday by appointment only and requires face masks for all clients, according to signage on the door.

Some businesses showed no signs of coming back; Popcorn Girl, also in the Green Valley area, had switched its in-store signage to let customers know the Henderson location was permanently closed and gave the address and phone number for the store in Summerlin, nearly 20 miles away.

At least seven of the 17 retail businesses in a plaza facing Stephanie Street just north of Warm Springs Road remained shuttered with signs citing the governor’s initial closure. PetSmart was not accepting abandoned animals or giving refunds, Golf Galaxy had one driving range spot open, makeup store Ulta was doing curbside pickup only and shoe store DSW was only allowing credit cards and had arrows in the aisles to help with social distancing.

Three miles up the hill, an independent bookstore was welcoming its loyal customers back.

Copper Cat Books, owned by Henderson residents Wendy and Anthony Marcisofsky, delivered books to be picked up at curbsides — and got enough income to pay off May’s rent in the process.

“We have a wish list of books people wish we had,” Wendy said. “We have very loyal customers who were willing to pay in advance or pay with cash and pick up those books curbside.”

The bookstore has been on West Horizon Ridge Parkway near South Arroyo Grande Boulevard for 2½ years. She said one customer was giving her $100 bills for small orders of books during the time of strictly curbside pickup, and she was touched when he said, “I just really want you guys to stay open.”

The Marcisofskys are offering 50 percent off everything except special orders through this week to thank their customers, and Wendy said their regulars were quick to return.

“Saturday was one of the biggest days in the history of the store,” she said. “For everybody that supported us, this is our way to say thank you.”

