Hartford-based JCJ Architecture sets up shop in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas market’s “resurgence” creates “a tremendous opportunity for JCJ,” President Peter Stevens said in the news release.

JCJ Architecture announced that its new office in Las Vegas is led by Robert Gdowski, whose past clients include Wynn Resorts, owner of the Encore and Wynn Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Robert Gdowski of JCJ Architecture (Zeno Group)

A Connecticut architecture and interior-design firm has set up shop in Las Vegas.

Hartford-based JCJ Architecture announced Wednesday that it opened an office at 6847 Ponderosa Way, near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Patrick Lane in the southwest valley.

The office is led by design principal and managing director Robert Gdowski, who, according to the announcement, has worked for such clients as casino operators Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. and hotel chains Marriott International and Hilton.

This is JCJ’s ninth office.

