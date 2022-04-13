Have a slice and a scare at new horror venues in Las Vegas

Horror fans can look forward to a double dose of new attractions that are joining the growing list of such venues in Las Vegas.

Bill Skarsgard plays Pennywise in New Line Cinema’s horror thriller "It: Chapter 2." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Horror fans can soon taste and feel some of the scariest Hollywood productions at new businesses planned near the Strip.

Egan Escape Productions and Warner Bros. are working together to create Escape IT, a 30,000-square-foot space modeled after locations in the Andy Muschietti movie adaptations of Stephen King’s novel.

The attraction will have two multi-room escape adventures, officials said Tuesday. It’s expected to have more than 20 interactive rooms with special effects, animatronics, live actors and more.

“It is one of our most iconic horror film franchises and we cannot wait for fans to be able to come face-to-face with the infamous Pennywise and the town of Derry in a way they’ve never experienced before,” Peter van Roden, senior vice president of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to work with Egan Escape Productions as they are experts in the space bringing complexity and attention to every detail to help bring our immersive horror experiences to the next level.”

Egan Escape Productions also runs SAW Escape, a horror movie-themed, multi-room puzzle attraction. Owner Jason Egan said he was honored to take on the It project.

“Having the opportunity to work with one of the most iconic and terrifying characters of all time has been a phenomenal venture,” Jason Egan said in a statement to collider.com.

New to the Las Vegas horror scene is Sliced, a horror-themed pizzeria located next to the SAW Escape attraction, 2121 S Industrial Road, Suite 101. The restaurant serves a special “murder pie” on black pizza dough and features horror-themed video and pinball game machines.

The pizzeria is now open but horror fans will have to wait until fall for a new “It” themed escape room to open in late 2022.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow@mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.