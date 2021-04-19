Having difficulty finding gas in Las Vegas? You’re not alone

At least one gas company, Chevron, said it is facing shortages, for some or all fuel products, at several Las Vegas Valley locations.

The Chevron gas station at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Bonanza Road on April 19, 2021. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Chevron gas station, at W Flamingo Road, had signs saying several of its fuel products were unavailable on April 19, 2021. (Jonathan Ng/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Chevron gas station, at W Flamingo Road, had signs saying several of its fuel products were unavailable on April 19, 2021. (Jonathan Ng/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you’re having trouble finding gas, you’re not alone.

Chevron spokesman Tyler Kruzich said that the shortage at several of its valley gas pumps began over the weekend.

“We are working to resupply those stations as soon as possible,” Kruzich said in an emailed statement Monday to the Review-Journal.

The company said that with travel and capacity restrictions lifted, the West Coast has seen increases in fuel demand “that may outpace the available supply at times during the month.”

Chevron said the shortages are a broader market supply issue and not unique to its gas pumps.

“We will continue to explore all options to keep Chevron and Texaco stations in Las Vegas supplied with product,” Kruzich added.

Rising demand for gas fuel, and cost, were up across the country: A new report last week from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index – which measures what consumers pay for everyday purchases – found that gas prices jump over 9 percent in March. Year-over-year, it’s a 22.5 percent jump.

