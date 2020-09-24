Health district to resume food handler safety training

Halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, food handler safety training will resume Monday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Services will be available by appointment only.

First-time food handler safety training card applicants can make an appointment by calling (702) 759-0595.

New card applicants will have until Dec. 31, 2020, to obtain a card. Food facilities will not receive demerits if a first-time applicant is working without a card, according to a SNHD news release.

Appointments for clients seeking a renewal or duplicate card will be available after Jan. 1, 2021. Renewing applicants will not be subject to late fees, and businesses will not receive demerits for employees working with an expired card. The moratorium on the regulation will expire June 30, 2021. Beginning July 1, 2021, facilities will be assigned demerits if staff are not in compliance and do not possess a current food handler safety training card.

Services will be available at the following locations by appointment only:

Southern Nevada Health District Main Facility

280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, 89107

East Las Vegas Public Health Center

560 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite E12, Las Vegas, NV 89110

Henderson Public Health Center

220 E. Horizon Dr., Suite C, Henderson, NV 89015

More information about the program, including a training book in multiple languages, is available at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/programs/food-handler-safety-program/.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.