Health district to resume food handler safety training
Halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, food handler safety training will resume Monday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
Services will be available by appointment only.
First-time food handler safety training card applicants can make an appointment by calling (702) 759-0595.
New card applicants will have until Dec. 31, 2020, to obtain a card. Food facilities will not receive demerits if a first-time applicant is working without a card, according to a SNHD news release.
Appointments for clients seeking a renewal or duplicate card will be available after Jan. 1, 2021. Renewing applicants will not be subject to late fees, and businesses will not receive demerits for employees working with an expired card. The moratorium on the regulation will expire June 30, 2021. Beginning July 1, 2021, facilities will be assigned demerits if staff are not in compliance and do not possess a current food handler safety training card.
Services will be available at the following locations by appointment only:
Southern Nevada Health District Main Facility
280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, 89107
East Las Vegas Public Health Center
560 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite E12, Las Vegas, NV 89110
Henderson Public Health Center
220 E. Horizon Dr., Suite C, Henderson, NV 89015
More information about the program, including a training book in multiple languages, is available at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/programs/food-handler-safety-program/.
