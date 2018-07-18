Henderson accidentally courts San Francisco Chronicle

The San Francisco Chronicle will be sticking in its hometown after declining an offer to move operations to the city of Henderson.

The California-based newspaper published a column Friday detailing an offer from Barbara Coffee, economic development officer for Henderson, to set up a meeting with a representative from the Chronicle. Features columnist Leah Garchik said the letter stated Coffee “would like to discuss why the S.F. Chronicle should consider locating in Nevada.”

“We were all amused by that,” Garchik said. She likened the offer to asking officials to move the Washington Monument to Las Vegas.

“The San Francisco Chronicle is the San Francisco Chronicle,” she said.

Kathleen Richards, senior public information officer for the the city of Henderson, said the letter was sent after a consultant made an error while creating a list of target-industry businesses potentially looking to expand or move operations.

“For some reason unknown to us, the Chronicle was included on the consultant’s list as a paper manufacturing company,” Richards wrote in an email. “The consultant has assured us they are putting safeguards in place to prevent this type of error in the future.”

Garchik said the Chronicle has no plans to move. “I think we are pretty happy here. It’s not a perfect city, but its been a part of our brand.”

