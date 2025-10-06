Henderson-based convenience store chain acquired by California-based company

The chain, which will keep its name, is selling all of its 87 convenience stores in the region.

Green Valley Grocery, a Henderson-based gas station and convenience store chain, is being acquired by a California-based company.

Green Valley Grocery will sell all 87 convenience stores to Anabi Oil, a private, family-owned fuel wholesaler and convenience store operator, for an undisclosed amount, the companies announced in a news release. The acquisition is still pending regulatory approval.

The Green Valley Grocery Store brand will remain in place, the companies said.

Anabi currently owns and operates over 500 convenience stores nationwide; they own and operate the Rebel convenience stores in Las Vegas.

“Green Valley Grocery has been a cornerstone of Las Vegas for nearly 50 years, and we are honored to carry that legacy forward,” said Sam Anabi, founder and owner of Anabi Oil, in a statement. “This acquisition is about our long-term commitment to Nevada: keeping the Green Valley Grocery name alive, strengthening Rebel’s place in the community, and continuing to invest in the future of convenience for the families and neighborhoods we serve.”

Green Valley Grocery was founded in 1978 by CEO Richard T. Crawford when he was a manager at 7-11 and started travelling to Las Vegas from Southern California to cover shifts.

“When I first came to Las Vegas in the 1970s, I saw so much potential, and I’m glad to say that I was right” said Crawford in a statement. “Nevada is a state made for small business growth. This is an amazing city, and a wonderful community, and I’m fortunate to have been able to begin and run a business that has been a part of so many Las Vegans’ lives.”

The first location was on Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road and aimed to serve construction workers building out the area in the ’70s, according to a news release.

