59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

Henderson-based Parler reportedly fires its CEO

February 3, 2021 - 7:15 pm
 
The logo of the social media platform Parler. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)
The logo of the social media platform Parler. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

The CEO of Parler, the Henderson-based, right-wing social media platform, has been terminated, Fox News reported Wednesday.

Fox said it obtained a memo written by CEO John Matze to company staffers in which he said Parler’s board had decided “to immediately terminate my position.” Attempts to reach Matze or company officials were unsuccessful Wednesday.

The company, founded in 2018 as a “conservative microblogging alternative and competitor to Twitter,” has been in the news since the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In the wake of the attack, Amazon’s web hosting service shut down the site as part of a purge of social media that was believed to have incited violence.

Late last month, a federal judge rejected a request to make Amazon restore the account.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
2nd doses of COVID vaccine start flowing to public in Las Vegas
2nd doses of COVID vaccine start flowing to public in Las Vegas
2
McCarran International Airport might be renamed after Harry Reid
McCarran International Airport might be renamed after Harry Reid
3
Clinic for 2nd vaccine doses opens at Las Vegas Convention Center
Clinic for 2nd vaccine doses opens at Las Vegas Convention Center
4
Dan Hart, longtime Las Vegas political consultant, dies at 66
Dan Hart, longtime Las Vegas political consultant, dies at 66
5
Nevada’s new COVID-19 cases continue to fall, but deaths remain high
Nevada’s new COVID-19 cases continue to fall, but deaths remain high
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Starbucks provides five tiers of medical plans for eligible hourly workers, and eligibility is ...
7 companies offering part-time jobs with health insurance
By Adam Hardy Penny Hoarder

If you regularly clock 30 hours a week, and if your employer is large enough, they should be providing health insurance, according to the Affordable Care Act.