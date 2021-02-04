Henderson-based Parler reportedly fires its CEO

The CEO of Parler, the Henderson-based, right-wing social media platform, has been terminated, Fox News reported Wednesday.

The logo of the social media platform Parler. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

The CEO of Parler, the Henderson-based, right-wing social media platform, has been terminated, Fox News reported Wednesday.

Fox said it obtained a memo written by CEO John Matze to company staffers in which he said Parler’s board had decided “to immediately terminate my position.” Attempts to reach Matze or company officials were unsuccessful Wednesday.

The company, founded in 2018 as a “conservative microblogging alternative and competitor to Twitter,” has been in the news since the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In the wake of the attack, Amazon’s web hosting service shut down the site as part of a purge of social media that was believed to have incited violence.

Late last month, a federal judge rejected a request to make Amazon restore the account.