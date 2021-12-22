Henderson Chamber offering business grant, free office space

Henderson Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its grant, aimed at minority-owned, woman-owned or veteran-owned businesses, that offers free office space at its center on South Water Street.

Starting a new business often means added expenses such as an office space and, of course, furniture but the Henderson Chamber of Commerce is offering a helping hand to local business owners through its entrepreneur grant.

The chamber announced Tuesday that its nonprofit arm, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is accepting applications for its grant offering free office space at its business incubator Launchpad. Formerly known as the Henderson Business Resource Center, Launchpad is located at 112 S. Water St. and will be closing soon for renovations before reopening in the spring.

The grant, which first launched in 2016, is aimed at minority-owned, woman-owned or veteran-owned businesses that have been established for less than two years.

“As the longest running business resource center in the state of Nevada, we could not be more excited to launch this grant opportunity for up-and-coming businesses as we prepare for the reopening of Launchpad this spring,” said Kelly Green, executive director of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Applicants are eligible to receive free private office space — fully furnished — for six months with rent and utilities covered. An annual Henderson Chamber membership will also be included in the award.

Green said the office space can support up to a four-person team, and entrepreneurs will have access to resources geared toward growing their business.

To qualify, a business must meet certain ownership requirements. The business must be:

— Established for less than two years and owned by a U.S. citizen.

— At least 51 percent minority-owned, operated and controlled. A minority group member is an individual who is at least 25 percent Asian, Black, Hispanic or Native American. Minority eligibility is established through a combination of screenings, interviews and site visits.

— Or, at least 51 percent owned and controlled by a woman/women.

— Or, at least 51 percent owned and controlled by a U.S. veteran.

Owners must have full decision-making authority or control of management and day-to-day operations.

The application deadline is Jan. 31, 2022. To apply, visit hendersonchamber.com/launchpad.html.