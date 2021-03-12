Henderson company to host job fair next week

The job fair will be held at the company’s Henderson facility at 7485 Commercial Way on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon.

On the heels of its expansion in Southern Nevada, credit card maker Arroweye will be hosting a job fair next week.

The job fair will be held at the company’s Henderson facility at 7485 Commercial Way on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Arroweye said it will be hiring for three roles: operator, with a starting pay of $13.50 per hour; area team lead, starting at $16.10 per hour; and maintenance tech whose pay will range between $22 and $28 per hour.

Applicants, who must wear a mask, can complete an application and screening process at the job fair. On-site interviews will be held for those who successfully complete the screening process. Additional details can be found on the company’s website at arroweye.com.

The manufacturer announced last month it would be consolidating its operations in Louisville, Kentucky, and Henderson into a new, larger manufacturing facility near McCarran International Airport. It plans to move into its 76,000-square-foot facility in July.

