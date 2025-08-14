Henderson flight school to offer free flight demos for National Aviation Day
All In Aviation, a Henderson-based flight school, will offer free flight demonstrations Tuesday to celebrate National Aviation Day.
From 3 to 6 p.m. at the Henderson Executive Airport, locals will be able to take the controls of the state-of-the-art ALSIM ALSR20 flight trainer and feel what it’s like to fly an aircraft, according to a press release.
The business was the first independent flight school in the country to get the ALSR20 flight trainer, which costs between $299,000 and $399,000, the Review-Journal reported in 2022.
“The special National Aviation Day event is designed to inspire individuals ages 15 and older to consider careers in aviation and flight training through hands-on experience with advanced simulation technology,” All In Aviation said in the press release.
The experience will include the flight demo, a tour of All In’s facilities and information about what it takes to become a pilot. Reservations are not required, but those interested can RSVP by emailing training@allinaviation.com.
