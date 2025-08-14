105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Henderson flight school to offer free flight demos for National Aviation Day

The ALSIM ALSR20 Flight Training Device at All In Aviation flight school at Henderson Executive ...
The ALSIM ALSR20 Flight Training Device at All In Aviation flight school at Henderson Executive Airport Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Elysian at Sunset is shown in southwest Las Vegas Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Veg ...
How expensive is Las Vegas’ rent compared to Austin, Denver and Salt Lake City?
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas ...
The latest on planned updates to Las Vegas airport
An aerial view of homes at Sarasota, a community planned in The Paseos of Summerlin, on Thursda ...
Las Vegas is the fastest cooling housing market in US, report says
Wynn Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
$595K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2025 - 12:21 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2025 - 1:31 pm

All In Aviation, a Henderson-based flight school, will offer free flight demonstrations Tuesday to celebrate National Aviation Day.

From 3 to 6 p.m. at the Henderson Executive Airport, locals will be able to take the controls of the state-of-the-art ALSIM ALSR20 flight trainer and feel what it’s like to fly an aircraft, according to a press release.

The business was the first independent flight school in the country to get the ALSR20 flight trainer, which costs between $299,000 and $399,000, the Review-Journal reported in 2022.

“The special National Aviation Day event is designed to inspire individuals ages 15 and older to consider careers in aviation and flight training through hands-on experience with advanced simulation technology,” All In Aviation said in the press release.

The experience will include the flight demo, a tour of All In’s facilities and information about what it takes to become a pilot. Reservations are not required, but those interested can RSVP by emailing training@allinaviation.com.

Contact Isaiah Steinberg at isteinberg@reviewjournal.com. Follow @IsaiahStei27 on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES