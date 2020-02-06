Henderson foundation to offer free office space to small business

Women- or minority-owned businesses that are fewer than two years old are eligible to apply for free office space in downtown Henderson. A one-year lease would begin March 1.

(Getty Images)

A grant received by a Henderson nonprofit will result in one small business being awarded free office space for a year.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation received the grant from MGM Resorts International to give a one-year lease to a woman- or minority-owned business.

“We understand that new business owners have several start-up costs and we hope to help alleviate some of that with this grant,” said Henderson Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Scott Muelrath in a statement.

The office space is located within the Henderson Business Resource Center, 112 S. Water St., and will come fully furnished with utilities paid. The center’s goal is to offer short-term, affordable leases for startups.

The recipient of the office space would also receive a one-year membership with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses must be fewer than two years old and at least 51 percent owned, operated and controlled by women or minorities. Applicants must be U.S. citizens.

Applications must be completed no later than Feb. 14. The application can be found on the Chamber of Commerce’s website. Move-in is March 1.

