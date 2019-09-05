93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Henderson men accused of bilking sports bettors out of $29.5M

By Todd Prince Special to the Review-Journal
September 4, 2019 - 11:11 pm
 

The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a criminal complaint accusing two Henderson felons of defrauding hundreds of clients in a multimillion-dollar sports betting scheme.

John Thomas, 74, and Thomas Becker, 72, raised $29.5 million from more than 600 investors all over the United States amid promises they could increase their money several-fold in as little as a year, the SEC said in its statement.

However, the two men, who served time in prison in the 1990s for selling copy machines that didn’t exist, used the money to “fund their lifestyle, pay commissions to brokers and agents or make Ponzi-like payments to other investors,” the SEC complaint said.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal in May first reported that Becker and Thomas — who uses several aliases, including Jonathan West — had been running six unregistered sports betting funds from Thomas’ Henderson home and that they failed to pay back dozens of investors.

In June, about six weeks after the story ran, Thomas’ million-dollar home at 440 Welpman Way burned to the ground. A spokeswoman for the Henderson police said it was an accident.

SEC investigation

Thomas claimed to be able to repeatedly beat the Nevada sportsbooks with his proprietary, “sophisticated” algorithm that picks winners, according to contracts and emails seen by the Review-Journal.

He told investors that he could generate better returns than famed investor Warren Buffett and also claimed that football owners were in the hands of bookies, according to emails and videos seen by the Review Journal.

Thomas repeatedly told investors who called him seeking their money that he was “busy” conducting sports analysis. However, the SEC said Thomas and Becker did “little actual sports betting.”

The men spent $8 million on personal and business expenses, including $860,000 for retail purchases, the complaint said. They paid back to clients $13.2 million in “purported returns,” the SEC said.

Brokers and agents who helped the men find clients received $5.8 million. Only about $4.4 million may have been spent on sports betting, according to the SEC complaint. The total expenses include $1.6 million from sources other than the investors.

Thomas and Becker used more than 150 brokers and agents to help promote the funds around the U.S. He found some of those solicitors through Craigslist, three agents told the Review-Journal.

The men offered clients various contracts that promised to increase their money from 250 percent to as much as 600 percent, the SEC complaint said.

Investors were given access to an online account that showed the value of the investment and was updated weekly.

However, unlike stock or bond mutual funds, investors have no access to their accounts and thus could not move their supposed winnings back to their banks accounts.

Nearly two dozen investors have told the Review-Journal that when their investment reached the target stated in the contract, Thomas failed to pay them. He either ignored their calls and emails or claimed to have problems sending money through banks.

The Review-Journal attempted to contact Thomas several times since November 2018 via email and by phone. He hung up the two times he was reached by phone. He never responded to any emails. Becker also did not respond to emails.

A person claiming to be Thomas’ daughter, Andrea Thomas, reached out to the Review-Journal via social media in June following publication of the story about the fire to say her father was innocent.

“My father can’t pay people out in cash because money laundering and structuring. He can’t pay out in tickets. He can’t pay in anyway, but through bank wires,” she said in the message. “Him trying his absolute best to make things right is his and has always been his intention.”

She claimed her father worked “day and night on gaming analysis.” Several investors said they met her during their visits to his home.

Becker and Thomas were arrested on the East Coast in 1990 for running a Ponzi scheme that involved selling copy machines that didn’t exist. The men defrauded leasing companies out of $30 million, according to a 1992 Philadelphia Inquirer article.

Thomas had previously defrauded Philadelphia credit-card companies of $650,000 in the 1970s, the paper said, citing the judge.

Both men moved to Henderson after serving long prison terms. Before starting his sports betting funds, Thomas ran a business that claimed to help companies find the right job candidates through psychological writing exams.

The SEC said Thomas raised the $29.5 million from 2014 to the present. However, the Review Journal found that Thomas ran another betting fund, Sports Psychometrics, as early as 2010, according to emails from clients seen by the Review-Journal.

Sports betting funds became legal in Nevada in 2015.

FBI notified in 2016

Investors who spoke with the Review-Journal said they did not know about the men’s criminal background because Thomas used an alias.

Some later discovered that fact after they became suspicious of the men’s repeated excuses for delaying payment.

Jim Shugart, a disgruntled investor that found old articles about the men, said he flew to Las Vegas in 2016 to meet with the FBI, taking copies of documents with him.

Shugart said the two agents he spoke with already knew who Thomas was, adding one of them showed him a photo of Thomas on his phone.

He said he also contacted the Nevada Gaming Control Board and Henderson police.

Shugart said the Gaming Control Board told him to contact the attorney general’s office, which in turn sent him to the Secretary of State.

Shugart showed the Review-Journal the complaint he submitted to the secretary of state’s office.

The Henderson police confirmed Shugart filed a phone report, but said the investigative agencies for such a case would have been the FBI or Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said its Enforcement Division investigated the matter and “referred it to the proper authorities.”

The FBI did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Business Videos
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Favorite products from SuperZoo 2019
Some of the fun and interesting pet products on display at the SuperZoo in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Convention Day 3
The fashion trade show MAGIC, held Monday through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MAGIC Las Vegas - Day One
The biannual MAGIC convention show opened Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Nevada's sportsbook operators welcome competition
Sportsbook operators from near and far are looking to get into in the established Nevada market, experts say. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
There's a new place to play board games in Las Vegas
Matt Smiciklas, co-owner of Boarding School Games, talks about the new Las Vegas business that he co-owns with Emily Labejof. Dedicated tabletop gamers can choose from more than 500 games to play for free in-store. The doors open to the public Saturday, July 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Renovations at the STRAT
Analysts say the $140 million renovation project at The STRAT, formerly the known as the Stratosphere, could help the hotel-casino compete with the evolving north side of the Las Vegas Strip. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub
Alexa, where are you? Smart home and hospitality technology was big at CES in early January. Amazon and Google promoted their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub. Hospitality executives have called the speakers the industry’s future. Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets. Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.
THE LATEST
In a July 30, 2019, file photo, a woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing. Chinese tech ...
Huawei claims US making cyberattacks, coercing employees
By Joe McDonald The Associated Press

Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei accused U.S. authorities on Wednesday of attempting to break into its information systems and of trying to coerce its employees to gather information on the company.

A customer pushes a shopping cart Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, outside a Walmart store, in Walpole, ...
Kroger joins other retailers with gun restrictions
By Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Press

Supporters of stricter gun laws say that as the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart will have outsized influence on the gun debate, sending a strong message to Congress.