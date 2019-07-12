Henderson, Moonshot hosting business pitch competition for locals

Local entrepreneurs can soon pitch their business ideas for next month’s Start Tank competition.

The third annual business pitch competition is hosted by the city of Henderson and Moonshot, an entrepreneur program at the Northern Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology. The competition will give locals the opportunity to win a share of more than $4,000 in cash and prizes, get feedback from top industry experts and gain exposure for their business.

Semifinalists will participate in an initial pitch phase Aug. 17 at the College of Southern Nevada, open to the public. Those participating will receive counseling and coaching from industry experts and local business leaders.

The top five finalists will present their business ideas and compete for first place at the Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s Connect Expo on Aug. 22 at the M Resort, where Kiersten Hathcock — the CEO of Mod Mom Furniture and a winner of ABC’s Shark Tank — will be the keynote presenter.

“Any entrepreneur who simply has an idea and wants real business advice, this competition is for you,” said Ken Chapa, the Henderson’s acting director of economic development and tourism. “Ideas are heard and critiqued by experts who can help those ideas grow into a real business.”

Applicants are asked to create a two-minute YouTube video and submit an online application at hendersonnow.com/start-tank between July 15 and Aug. 5.

