Henderson ultra-energy efficient ‘contemporary masterpiece’ lists for almost $8M

The seller of the MacDonald Highlands residence was one of the construction managers behind New York City’s Hudson Yards.

Located in MacDonald Highlands at 1707 Tangiers Dr., this 6,926 square foot, five bed and eight bath property is on the market for $7,995,000. (Stephen Morgan Photo)

A “one-of-one contemporary masterpiece” is on the market from one of the construction managers behind New York City’s Hudson Yards, and it’s about as meticulously designed as one would think.

Located in Henderson’s MacDonald Highlands at 1707 Tangiers Drive, this 6,926-square-foot, five bed and eight bath property is on the market for $7,995,000.

Seller James B. Salter was the owner of Construction Management and Development Inc., a construction and project management firm. Salter and his team are the names behind multiple substantial developments, including Las Vegas’ Marriott Grand Chateau and Chicago’s Grand Pier.

“I truly believe that this is such a special build quality that isn’t normally seen in Las Vegas,” said listing agent Spenser McDonald. “Really a labor of love went into this home, and I think we’re all really excited about it, and being able to market it like a trophy property.”

McDonald and Laura Casavona of IS Luxury are the listing agents for the property.

Salter decided to sell the property, despite spending minimal time in it, because “this big house for two people seemed a little overwhelming.” He and his wife are remaining at their smaller residence in MacDonald Highlands.

Due to Salter’s extensive design background, every aspect of the home is designed with painstaking attention to detail, from the roof to its framing. He bought the land in 2021, according to Clark County property records, and from there it took six months alone to just excavate it, Salter said. Construction was finished in 2025 and the home was listed on Jan. 15.

The home, which faces due north, is designed off two principles, Salter said, the direction of the sun and “taking advantage, or rather than disadvantage, of the weather in Las Vegas.”

“I have over 2,000 square feet of decks on the north side of the house that are 100 percent protected from the sun,” said Salter. “There’s a deck in front of every bedroom, in front of the living room, in front of the den and in front of the dining kitchen area. So, you can sit out there the whole day in the heat and you’re totally protected from the sun.”

Another way he takes advantage of the desert sun is through his 63 solar panels, which he says gets “sun from the first thing in the morning till the last thing in the afternoon.” Additionally, the roof is flat, so the panels are hidden.

Finally, the home is also made of structural steel and poured concrete, which creates a patinated palette with an exposed structural skeleton, with 12-foot, E-rated and double pane windows.

All of these factors, Salter said, leads to extraordinarily low utility bills, despite the home’s expansive square footage.

“I had the temperature running at 74 during the construction period, and during the month of September my bill was $28,” said Salter.

The home has multiple other luxury amenities including a six-car garage, illuminated cabinetry, wine display, two-way fireplace, a resort-style backyard with lap pool, spa and fire pits, as well as Strip views.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.