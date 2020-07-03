Henderson Whole Foods Market confirms multiple cases of coronavirus

The company Thursday would not say how many employees were infected, but a source said there have been no additional cases at the store since last week.

A customer enters the Whole Foods in Henderson, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Whole Foods Market has confirmed that multiple employees at its Henderson store tested positive last week for the coronavirus.

The company Thursday would not say how many employees were infected, but a source said there have been no additional cases at the 100 S. Green Valley Pkwy. store since then.

The Whole Foods cases come amid a resurgence of the virus in the Las Vegas Valley.

“The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities,” a Whole Foods representative said in a statement. “We’ve been working closely with our store team members, and are supporting the diagnosed team members, who are in quarantine.”

The spokesperson said the company, “out of an abundance of caution,” did a professional deep cleaning and disinfection at the Henderson store.

“All stores continue to operate under social distancing and crowd control measures,” the statement said. “Additionally, we have installed plexiglass barriers at check out, are requiring temperature checks and face masks for anyone working in our stores, and have implemented enhanced daily cleanliness and disinfection protocols in all of our stores.”

New coronavirus safety guidelines in April for Nevada grocery stores broadened not only cleaning and distancing standards for the public but also protections for workers.

The company would not say whether any employees have tested positive recently at its three other area stores.

Since March, there have been reports of coronavirus infections among employees at grocery stores throughout the valley, including at least four workers at a Walmart Supercenter in North Las Vegas.

Clark County recorded 576 new cases of COVID-19 and a dozen additional deaths Thursday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The new cases pushed the county total to 16,180, while the fatalities increased the death toll to 432.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter.