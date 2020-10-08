Herbst plans for nongaming hotel project in Jean approved

The nearly 44-acre site is just west of Interstate 15 at state Route 161, on the way to California.

Clark County commissioners approved plans Wednesday for a hotel and retail project in Jean, a tiny outpost about 25 miles south of Las Vegas.

The Herbst family, operators of the Terrible Herbst gas station chain, filed plans for the project, which calls for a five-story, 208-room nongaming hotel and retail and restaurant space, records show.

The nearly 44-acre site is just west of Interstate 15 at state Route 161, on the way to California.

No one from the Herbst family or their company was available to comment on the project Wednesday afternoon, a representative said.

There isn’t much in Jean. It has a cluster of government services and operations, including a small airport, a small courthouse, a small fire station and a small post office.

The only residents are the prisoners in Jean Conservation Camp, a state facility that houses 240 female inmates.

The Herbsts dominate commerce in Jean, albeit without competition. They run its only resort, Terrible’s hotel-casino, which was closed as of last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, and own the mostly empty project site, records indicate.

They also opened a massive travel center in Jean in 2018. Billed as the world’s largest Chevron station, it features 96 gas pumps and 50,000 square feet of retail space.

It sits across the highway from the other gas station in town: a Terrible’s truck stop.

