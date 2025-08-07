108°F
Here’s a list of the Spirit Halloweens opening in Las Vegas area

Laura Silva of St. George, Utah tries on a mask for her upcoming Halloween costume on Wednesday ...
Laura Silva of St. George, Utah tries on a mask for her upcoming Halloween costume on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Spirit Halloween in Las Vegas. Silva decided on matching scarecrow costumes for her and her baby. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
August 7, 2025 - 1:40 pm
 

Spooky season is here, even with temperatures still hitting the 100s.

Eleven different Spirit Halloweens are slated to open this August across the Las Vegas Valley, according to the seasonal retailer’s website. No specific opening dates were listed.

Here is a list of Spirit Halloweens’ locations, and the empty former stores the costume and decorations seller will occupy for the next few months, as seen on its website:

— 4440 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas (former Advanced Auto Parts)

— 2131 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas (former Advanced Auto Parts)

— 2419 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas (former 99 Cents Only Store)

— 2160 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas (former JoAnns Fabric)

— 4854 W. Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas (former American Freight)

— 9200 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas (former Ashley Furniture)

— 6650 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas (former Tuesday Morning)

— 9851 S. Eastern Ave., suite 105, Las Vegas (former Down East)

— 625 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson (former Burkes Outlet)

— 1239 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson (former furniture store)

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

