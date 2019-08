Here’s a look at what the US minimum wage was the year you were born

Although minimum wage is not nearly what it used to be, America still has a long way to go when it comes to compensating its workers. The federal minimum wage is currently at $7.25, a number that has stayed the same since 2009.

But even with no recent changes from the federal government, things appear to be moving in the right direction. In July, the U.S. House passed a bill that would raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025, which could increase the incomes of 17 million to 27 million minimum wage workers, according to Bloomberg. The rise in the minimum wage seems hopeful, however, due to inflation and the rising cost of living, that amount might not be enough in the future.

While the U.S. government might be working toward increasing the minimum wage, take a look at how minimum wage has dramatically morphed throughout the years.