Business

Here’s a preview of the classic, hot cars at Mecum Auctions this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2023 - 3:23 pm
 
A 2022 Lamborghini Aventador will be up for grabs at Mecum Auctions' 2023 Las Vegas auction that is happening at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Nov. 9 - 11, 2023. (Mecum Auctions)
A 2022 Lamborghini Aventador will be up for grabs at Mecum Auctions' 2023 Las Vegas auction that is happening at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Nov. 9 - 11, 2023. (Mecum Auctions)
A 1960 Edsel Ranger covertible will be up for grabs at Mecum Auctions' 2023 Las Vegas auction that is happening at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Nov. 9 - 11, 2023. (Mecum Auctions)
A 2023 Ferrari 812 GTS convertible will be up for grabs at Mecum Auctions' 2023 Las Vegas auction that is happening at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Nov. 9 - 11, 2023. (Mecum Auctions)

Roughly 1,000 cars will be up for sale at the Las Vegas Convention Center this weekend as Mecum Auctions returns to Las Vegas.

Mecum is hosting its Las Vegas vehicle auction from Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 9-11, in the central hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center and will auction off about 1,000 vehicles that include classic cars, muscle cars, trucks and hot rods. Some road artwork also will be up for auction.

Doors open at 8 a.m. and the bidding on vehicles starts at 10 a.m each day.

To bid attendees will need to purchase a bidders ticket, which starts at $100 and can go up to $500 depending what perks a bidder wants. General admission tickets for non-bidders is $20 if bought before Thursday, Nov. 9, and cost $30 at the doors or if they are bought online after the auction starts. Children under 12 get in free.

More information on attending the auction can be found on Mecum’s website.

Some of the interesting cars to hit the auction block include a restored 1937 Ford Cabriolet, a 1960 Edsel Ranger convertible, a 1977 Pontiac Firebird Esprit Firebird and a 2022 Lamborghini Aventador.

Mecum will be broadcasted live on MotorTrendTV and MotorTrend+ on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The auction is expected to draw a crowd of 7,000 to 10,000 people throughout the weekend, said David Morton, manager of communications and event marketing for Mecum.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

