Here’s the latest on Nevada’s upcoming standalone children’s hospital

Plans for Nevada’s first standalone children’s hospital are moving forward, with the next step in the development process.

The site unveiling for Intermountain Healthcare's stand alone children's hospital on Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024. The children's hospital will be the first in Nevada. (Courtesy Intermountain Healtcare)

The planned site for Intermountain Healthcare's stand alone children's hospital. The hospital will be located at UNLV's Harry Reid Research and Technology Park. (Courtesy Intermountain Healtcare)

Contractors have been chosen for Nevada’s first standalone children’s hospital.

Intermountain Health announced on Wednesday that it selected Las Vegas-based The Penta Building Group and Salt Lake City-based Jacobsen Construction to build the pediatric hospital.

In January, Shepley Bulfinch and Gensler were announced as the architects and have already started on the design of the hospital.

This is the first move for the construction and development of the hospital since the completion of the land lease agreement was announced July 1. The agreement is between Intermountain Health, The Gardner Group and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Research Foundation for the hospital to be located at UNLV’s Harry Reid Research and Technology Park.

In October, the site was unveiled for the children’s hospital, which will be built on around 34 acres at the 122-acre tech park. In rough numbers, the hospital will be 710,000 square feet, Mitchell Cloward, president of Intermountain Health’s Desert Region told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in October, with over 200 beds.

The project is anticipated to break ground in early 2026 and open by 2030. Currently, the hospital’s design, clinical activities and workforce planning, which includes recruitment, are underway.

The goal of the hospital is to bring to Southern Nevada specialists in such areas as oncology and cardiovascular, among other services, so children and their families do not have to travel out-of-state for care.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.