These Las Vegas businesses closed for ‘ICE Out’ protests

Some Las Vegas businesses closed their doors in solidarity with nationwide “ICE Out of Everywhere National Day of Action.”

The decision to close on Friday as a small business was hard for Shelly Herrera-White, owner of Neon Desert Vintage, but she said “it felt like the right thing to do.”

Herrera-White is joining alongside other Las Vegas businesses who closed their doors on Friday in solidarity with nationwide “ICE Out of Everywhere National Day of Action.” The day of action is calling for no work, no school and no shopping to show direct opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement following the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, as well as ICE’s presence and actions nationwide.

A protest was scheduled for noon in front of the federal building at 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Indigenous-owner Herrera-White made the announcement on Instagram Thursday to close her storefront, at 1403 S. Commerce St. The business is entirely family-run and they made the decision to close collectively.

“The way I was raised, as a native, this is stolen land,” said Herrera-White. “There are no illegal immigrants on native land. It’s a common slogan and saying, but it’s really how I feel.”

For sole owner and operator of LV Plant Collective, Carissa Beasley, the decision to close was “easy.”

“As a small business, it’s pretty detrimental when we take days to close, but it was an easy decision in my mind,” said Beasley. “It just made a lot of sense for us to be able to stand in solidarity, not only for like our customers that are affected, but people in the world that are affected.”

Beasley never takes a day off at her storefront and losing a day of revenue is a “risk” and “scary,” but she hopes people who align with her come out to visit. But, she said she doesn’t care about the backlash and doesn’t want customers who “align with things that are going on.”

Beasley’s storefront is in Fergusons Downtown, where two other businesses were closed on Friday due to protests: Tofu Tees and Fresa’s Skate Shop.

“We get backlash, and we get positivity. I just hope that other small businesses can feel the strength to be able to do the same thing,” Beasley said.

In the end, Beasley hopes her decision to close and speak on social issues encourages others to “speak for what they believe in.”

LV Plant Collective posted to its Instagram story on Friday saying it has been “review bombed” and received a death threat Friday morning due to the decision to close. On the business’ Yelp page, two people have left one-star reviews.

“I’ve also had a lot of negativity and our Yelp is now flooded with really negative comments,” said Beasley on the reaction to her closing. “Speaking out on human rights should not be hard to speak out on.”

She encouraged her followers to leave a positive review to “drown out the negatives.”

LV Plant Collective isn’t the only one. Yukon Pizza, one of the first businesses to announce its closure, has also been the victim of review-bombers. Around 14 people, some even as far as Lewisville, Texas, left negative reviews on their page on Thursday and Friday.

Due to this, Yelp has temporarily stopped people from posting to the page.

“To everyone who has taken time out of their day to review bomb us and tell us they’re never coming back… Buh-Bye!” said the pizza shop in an Instagram story on Thursday.

Why one business is staying open

On Thursday, Noel Hurst, owner of Republic Goods, posted a tearful Instagram post announcing she would remain open on Friday, saying she has “an obligation to local vendors and local sellers.”

“It doesn’t mean that I agree with things that are going on,” Hurst said. “I just don’t want it to be misconstrued other than I have made an obligation, and I’m doing what I think is the right thing for those people. “

Hurst also said, “Even that I have to make the message is just sad, that that’s the state of the world.”

Republic Goods, at 1310 S. Main St., is a seller-run consignment store, where people can rent out a booth, stock it with their unwanted clothes and Republic Goods will sell it for them.

Hurst made the decision after an employee sent a message asking if Republic Goods would be open on Friday, to which she immediately responded.

“I said, ‘Hey guys, I made a commitment to all of our sellers that we would be open seven days and do our best to sell as much of their product as possible,’” Hurst said in response.

Despite remaining open, she told employees they could participate in the protest, no repercussions, and she would run the store herself. Additionally, some of the booths are donating their proceeds to such nonprofits as the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

“If they see the store open and they don’t want to buy anything because they’re doing the ICE out, I respect that,” said Hurst. “If they want to come and just get a free hug, pet a cute dog, like, that’s fine too.”

Other businesses that were closed on Friday:

— Fresa’s Skate Shop: 1028 E. Fremont St., Suite #170

— Tofu Tees: 1028 E. Fremont St., Suite 111

— Blaspheme Boutique: 750 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite #14

— Yukon Pizza: 1130 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 160

— Afterlife Boba: 4568 Spring Mountain Road

— Mojave Bloom Nursery: 1401 Searles Ave.

— Mary’s Cakes: 6714 W. Cheyenne Ave.

