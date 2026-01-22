Here’s what’s inside the new Asian supermarket opening in Summerlin

Ahead of its grand opening, the Boca Park 99 Ranch Market has announced details about what shoppers can expect inside the new store.

Here’s what will be inside the long-awaited 99 Ranch Market in Summerlin.

Ahead of its grand opening Saturday, the Boca Park 99 Ranch Market has announced details about what shoppers can expect inside the new store. Located at 820 S. Rampart Blvd., the 50,000-square-foot market will feature Pan-Asian offerings including Peking duck and hot pot, just in time for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

“Las Vegas continues to grow as a vibrant and diverse community, and Summerlin is a wonderful place for us to expand,” said Alice Chen, CEO of Tawa Supermarket, which owns 99 Ranch. “We’re excited to bring a Pan-Asian shopping experience that celebrates food, culture, and everyday connection while welcoming both longtime customers and new guests to explore Asian cuisine in a fresh and approachable way.”

The grocery store occupies the former Haggen supermarket chain, which closed around fall 2015, with the operators of 99 Ranch purchasing it for $11.75 million, property records show.

This will be 99 Ranch’s 66th store nationwide and second in Las Vegas. The other location is in Chinatown Plaza at 155 W. Spring Mountain Road.

Previously, another Las Vegas-area 99 Ranch, located at 3768 S. Maryland Pkwy., closed its doors in March. A reason was not given for the closure.

What’s inside

Referred to as the “Gateway to Asia,” the store will carry more than 12,000 items, including authentic Asian ingredients, hard-to-find condiments and trending snacks, and feature multiple specialty departments. Customers will have access to free onsite parking, in-store pickup and free same-day delivery.

The meat department will offer Japanese A5 Wagyu beef, thinly sliced meats for hot pot and shabu shabu, along with options for everyday meals.

A live seafood section will feature lobster, crab, including Korean marinated crab, and fresh fish.

Shoppers will also find fresh produce, including imported fruits and vegetables, as well as grocery and pantry staples from East and Southeast Asia. Ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat options will be available, including xiao long bao, dumplings and meal kits.

The store will also include a bakery and cafe offering Asian-inspired breads, pastries and cakes, along with dishes such as kung pao chicken and Korean bulgogi. A gourmet kitchen will provide ready-to-eat and grab-and-go options.

The grand opening Saturday will include a traditional lion dance and a bluefin tuna cutting show, along with exclusive perks and giveaways. Throughout the opening weekend, customers will receive a gift with purchase while supplies last.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.