Here’s where to sell the stuff you have lying around
Looking to make a few bucks? Look no further than consignment shops.
Here is a list of all the consignment shops in Las Vegas to make some money off that stuff you have lying around.
Clothing Consignment
Plato’s Closet
3145 N. Rainbow Blvd.
605 Mall Ring Cir. #100
Buffalo Exchange
1209 S. Main St
Urban Necessities
3500 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
Sohn Las Vegas
220 E. Charleston Blvd.
Treasures For You
4545 E. Tropicana Ave. Suite #1
Alt Rebel
1425 S. Main St.
Glam Factory Vintage
211 E. Colorado Ave.
Trading Labels
8450 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 115
Yesterday’s Fits
4800 S. Maryland Pkwy. Suite F
Luxury Consignment
Closet Couture High End Consignment Boutique
3650 S. Jones Blvd. # 8
The Purple Chandelier
4995 S. Eastern Ave.
Maidenlane
35 Via Brianza St., Suite 100
The ReFinery Celebrity Resale Boutique
6000 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 14F
Fashion 4 Change
8320 W. Sahara Ave. #160
Gold and Beyond
376 W. Sahara Ave.
Children’s Consignment
Children’s Orchard
7035 W. Ann Road, Suite 140
Me ‘n Mommy To Be
4960 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite #400
Kid to Kid Summerlin
9326 W. Sahara Ave., Suite #2
Once Upon A Child
1205 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite #108
Furniture Consignment
Chic & Cozy Consignment Furniture
10624 S. Eastern Ave. Suite I
