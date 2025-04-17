Here’s where to sell the stuff you have lying around

Looking to make a few bucks? Look no further than consignment shops.

Clothes are dropped off for sale at Plato's Closet in Centennial Center, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Here is a list of all the consignment shops in Las Vegas to make some money off that stuff you have lying around.

Clothing Consignment

Plato’s Closet

3145 N. Rainbow Blvd.

605 Mall Ring Cir. #100

Buffalo Exchange

1209 S. Main St

Urban Necessities

3500 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Sohn Las Vegas

220 E. Charleston Blvd.

Treasures For You

4545 E. Tropicana Ave. Suite #1

Alt Rebel

1425 S. Main St.

Glam Factory Vintage

211 E. Colorado Ave.

Trading Labels

8450 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 115

Yesterday’s Fits

4800 S. Maryland Pkwy. Suite F

Luxury Consignment

Closet Couture High End Consignment Boutique

3650 S. Jones Blvd. # 8

The Purple Chandelier

4995 S. Eastern Ave.

Maidenlane

35 Via Brianza St., Suite 100

The ReFinery Celebrity Resale Boutique

6000 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 14F

Fashion 4 Change

8320 W. Sahara Ave. #160

Gold and Beyond

376 W. Sahara Ave.

Children’s Consignment

Children’s Orchard

7035 W. Ann Road, Suite 140

Me ‘n Mommy To Be

4960 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite #400

Kid to Kid Summerlin

9326 W. Sahara Ave., Suite #2

Once Upon A Child

1205 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite #108

Furniture Consignment

Chic & Cozy Consignment Furniture

10624 S. Eastern Ave. Suite I

Did we miss one? Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.