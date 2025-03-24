High-end sportswear brand opens 1st Las Vegas store

A New York sportswear brand opened a first-to-market store in Las Vegas on Friday on the heels of March Madness.

Eric Emanuel opened its fourth brick-and-mortar store in The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, marking its first entry to the West Coast market. The sportswear brand is known for its upscale athletic-style pieces and streetwear, specializing in mesh shorts.

For the design of the storefront, Emanual partnered with John Margaritis of New York Sunshine, and architecture and design firm Gensler to showcase a 1970s casino-style space. Inside the store, shoppers will see Vegas Vic crashing through the ceiling wearing mesh shorts, being “Emanuel’s irreverent take on the city’s iconic neon cowboy.”

Alongside the opening of Eric Emanuel Las Vegas, the brand released its annual NCAA March Madness Collection — with apparel for fans ranging from Syracuse Orange, Oregon Ducks, Kentucky Wildcats, North Carolina Tar Heels, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Florida Gators, Villanova Wildcats and Duke Blue Devils — which can be found in-store.

The store is located near Chrome Hearts, with hours being Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

