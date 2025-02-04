73°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

High-profile beauty, fragrance retailer opens at Downtown Summerlin

A rendering of the new Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutique at Downtown Summerlin. (Chanel)
A rendering of the new Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutique at Downtown Summerlin. (Chanel)
FILE - A sign shown Friday, April 12, 2024, indicating a new Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutiq ...
FILE - A sign shown Friday, April 12, 2024, indicating a new Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutique is set to come to Downtown Summerlin. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
FILE - An Allegiant Air airplane taxis at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesda ...
Allegiant fleet will shrink, but become more efficient in ‘25
Prop bets are posted at the Westgate Superbook for Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs ...
Coming to Las Vegas for Super Bowl? Here’s where hotel rates stand
EBS Realty Partners and Penwood Real Estate Investment Management announced plans for a warehou ...
Developer buys land in Apex after $290M plant is nixed
Guests enjoy playing slots at Resorts World on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Ba ...
‘Vegas looks less attractive’ based on gaming revenue, analyst says; more gaming news
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2025 - 3:44 pm
 

A French luxury brand has opened its fragrance and beauty boutique in Summerlin.

The fashion house Chanel opened its Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutique in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday. The 1,591-square-foot storefront features the full range of Chanel fragrance, makeup and skin care products, as well as an “exclusive selection” of eyewear.

This is the second boutique of its kind in the valley, with another storefront located inside the Bellagio.

The “immersive” boutique also includes a discovery table for customers to try and test Chanel products, and will showcase the Chanel Makeup Creation Studio, skincare from the Chanel Research & Technology laboratory’s skin care and fragrances from their in-house perfumer Olivier Polge.

Hours for the store are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. It is located in between the Nike and Free People locations.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES