High-profile beauty, fragrance retailer opens at Downtown Summerlin

The boutique is the second of its kind in the valley, with another storefront located inside the Bellagio.

‘Vegas looks less attractive’ based on gaming revenue, analyst says; more gaming news

Allegiant fleet will shrink, but become more efficient in ‘25

FILE - A sign shown Friday, April 12, 2024, indicating a new Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutique is set to come to Downtown Summerlin. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A rendering of the new Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutique at Downtown Summerlin. (Chanel)

A French luxury brand has opened its fragrance and beauty boutique in Summerlin.

The fashion house Chanel opened its Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutique in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday. The 1,591-square-foot storefront features the full range of Chanel fragrance, makeup and skin care products, as well as an “exclusive selection” of eyewear.

This is the second boutique of its kind in the valley, with another storefront located inside the Bellagio.

The “immersive” boutique also includes a discovery table for customers to try and test Chanel products, and will showcase the Chanel Makeup Creation Studio, skincare from the Chanel Research & Technology laboratory’s skin care and fragrances from their in-house perfumer Olivier Polge.

Hours for the store are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. It is located in between the Nike and Free People locations.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.