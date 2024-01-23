High-speed rail connecting Las Vegas to Southern California gets more funding

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has approved $2.5 billion in private activity bonds authority that will be utilized for the Brightline West High-Speed Intercity Passenger Rail project connecting Las Vegas, Nevada, and Southern California.

This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows the Brightline West High Speed Rail project train from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Brightline West via AP)

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Tuesday announced the approval of $2.5 billion in private activity bonds authority that will be utilized for Brightline West’s high-speed train connecting Las Vegas and Southern California.

Developers say that the 218-mile, high-speed rail line will primarily run along the I-15 median with trains capable of reaching 186 mph or more.

“Today, the Biden-Harris administration takes the next step to fulfill the promise of high-speed rail in the American West, with $2.5 billion in private activity bond authority to lay tracks, create jobs, and connect American cities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “President Biden’s historic infrastructure package gives us the opportunity to build safe, green, and accessible rail systems that will deliver benefits to the American people for generations to come.”

According to Brightline, the high-speed rail will cut the travel time to two hours, which is half the time to travel by car.

In a news release from the Department of Transportation, the agency noted that Brightline’s $12 billion rail project “will bolster tourism, create 35,000 good-paying jobs, ease traffic on I-15, and cut more than 400,000 tons of carbon pollution each year.”

“Building a high speed rail corridor from Las Vegas to Southern California will drive economic investment and opportunity across the region,” said U.S. Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg. “Residents and visitors alike will benefit from access to a fast and sustainable travel option that better connects key cities.”